We’ve been touring so long and I never imagined that we would go on to make so many amazing memories. All this has become such an important part of my life. I just can’t wait to be back on the field and back with my teammates😇 But until then I’ll cherish every single moment!🤩 #ToManyMoreMemories…Soon🥂

A post shared by Smriti Mandhana (@smriti_mandhana) on May 7, 2020 at 11:34pm PDT