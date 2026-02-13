This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
ZIM VS AUS T20 World Cup 2026 Live: जिम्बाब्वे vs ऑस्ट्रेलिया, लाइव स्कोरकार्ड, अपडेट्स
Zimbabwe vs Australia Scorecard and Updates
ZIM VS AUS T20 World Cup 2026 Live: ऑस्ट्रेलिया और जिम्बाब्वे की टीम टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप 2026 में शुक्रवार को पहले मैच में आमने-सामने है. यह मुकाबला आर. प्रेमदासा स्टेडियम कोलंबो में खेला जा रहा है.
T20 वर्ल्ड कप 2026 से जुड़े सभी ताजा अपडेट आप देख सकते हैं: https://www.cricketcountry.com/hi/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/