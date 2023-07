जिम्बाब्वे की टीम वर्ल्ड कप खेलने की हकदार थी, हार के बाद फैंस हुए निराश

2018 - Zimbabwe needed 236 Vs UAE to qualify for the 2019 World Cup, but fell short by just 3 runs.

2023 - Zimbabwe needed 235 Vs Scotland to qualify for the 2023 World Cup, but fell short by 31 runs.

- Feel for Zimbabwe and their fans. pic.twitter.com/g4kR90DOQe

— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 4, 2023