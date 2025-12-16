×

कैमरन ग्रीन बने आईपीएल इतिहास के सबसे महंगे विदेशी खिलाड़ी, जानें टॉप-5 में कौन- कौन शामिल है ?

टॉप-5 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया खिलाड़ियों का दबदबा है. टॉप-5 में तीन ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी हैं.

akhilesh.tripathi
By Akhilesh Tripathi Last Updated on - December 16, 2025 4:51 PM IST
Top Five most expensive Foreign players in IPL

Most expensive Foreign players in IPL: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के ऑलराउंडर कैमरन ग्रीन पर आईपीएल 2026 के मेगा ऑक्शन में पैसे की बरसात हुई. कैमरन ग्रीन आईपीएल इतिहास के सबसे महंगे विदेशी खिलाड़ी भी बन गए हैं. आईपीएल इतिहास के पांच सबसे महंगे विदेशी खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट…

01. कैमरन ग्रीन

कैमरन ग्रीन आईपीएल इतिहास के सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी बने हैं. कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स की टीम ने आईपीएल 2026 के ऑक्शन में कैमरन ग्रीन को 25.20 करोड़ में खरीदा.

02. मिचेल स्टॉर्क

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के तेज गेंदबाज मिचेल स्टॉर्क का नाम इस लिस्ट में दूसरे नंबर पर है. कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स की टीम ने मिचेल स्टॉर्क को आईपीएल 2024 में 24.75 करोड़ में खरीदा था.

03. पैट कमिंस

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कप्तान पैट कमिंस इस लिस्ट में तीसरे नंबर पर हैं. आईपीएल 2024 में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद की टीम ने उन्हें 20.50 करोड़ में खरीदा था.

04. सैम करन

इंग्लैंड के ऑलराउंडर सैम करन आईपीएल के सबसे विदेशी महंगे खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में चौथे नंबर पर है. सैम करन को आईपीएल 2023 में पंजाब किंग्स ने 18.50 करोड़ में खरीदा था.

05. माथिशा पथिराना

श्रीलंका के तेज गेंदबाज माथिशा पथिराना का नाम लिस्ट में पांचवें नंबर पर है. माथिशा पथिराना को केकेआर ने आईपीएल 2026 के ऑक्शन में 18 करोड़ में खरीदा है.

pathirana-1-4

