View this post on Instagram

Master you have broken so many records on the field!! time to break my record of 100 in the kitchen 🤪! Sorry couldn’t post full video cause it will be too long to count 100 paji back to you ope you don’t break other things in the kitchen @sachintendulkar

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on May 30, 2020 at 11:16pm PDT