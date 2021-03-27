India lost the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series against England despite setting a stiff target of 337 on Friday and Sanjay Manjrekar has said the hosts failed to asses the par score on a flat pitch considering the quality of their opposition. Powered by a sublime century from Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes’ breath-taking 99, the tourists sailed to the target in just 43.3 overs for a six-wicket win and draw level at one-all.

Manjrekar was especially critical of the way India batsmen dealt Moeen Ali against whom they scored just 47 runs in 10 overs. He said not taking on the offspinner proved decisive as Virat Kohli’s men failed to put enough runs on the board, losing the plot in the middle-overs.

In a series of tweets, former India batsman Manjrekar explained why India lost the second ODI.

“Moeen Ali bowled 10 overs for 47 runs in today’s batting conditions. It wasn’t because he bowled brilliantly it was more because Ind didn’t really go after him. Ind would look back at that as a grave mistake not to be repeated in similar conditions,” Manjrekar posted after the match.

He said the performance should be a lesson for India. “Quality of opposition’s batting an important consideration when assessing par score along with pitch and ground conditions. Lesson learnt for India tonight,” he wrote.

“This is the reason why my player of the match last ODI was Shardul. If not for his 3 wickets, this would have been India’s fate in that game too,” he wrote in another tweet.

England won the toss and put India in to bat first but they started on a slow note and paced their innings in a similar manner to that of the series opener. They went hammer and tongs in the final 10 overs after KL Rahul’s century and Rishabh Pant’s blistering 40-ball 77.

However, England, after a calculated start, turned on the heat as they began finding boundaries with ease. Bairstow belted 124 off 112 while Stokes missed his century by just one run.