100 Caps, 2 Goals, History Made: Kylian Mbappe closes in on Lionel Messi’s World Cup record

France continued their perfect start to the FIFA World Cup 2026 with another dominant display to book their place in the knockout stage with a game to spare. A clinical display from their attacking stars proved too much for Iraq, as Les Bleus maintained their perfect record in the tournament.

The result also marked a memorable night for captain Kylian Mbappe, who celebrated a major personal milestone with another match-winning performance.

Also Read: Lionel Messi creates World Cup history, reveals secret behind his form at 38

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France book Round of 32 spot

France defeated Iraq 3-0 to guarantee their place in the Round of 32 and strengthen their position as one of the favourites for the title.

The 2022 runners-up controlled large periods of the contest and rarely looked troubled against an Iraqi side that struggled to contain their pace and quality in attack.

With qualification already secured, France can now focus on finishing top of their group when they face Norway in their final group-stage match.

Mbappe shines on landmark appearance

Playing his 100th international match for France, Mbappe once again delivered when his team needed him.

The forward opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a powerful strike from outside the box after receiving a neat pass from Michael Olise. The finish gave Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil no chance.

His second goal arrived after a costly defensive mistake. Iraq failed to clear their lines following a goal-kick situation, allowing Ousmane Dembele to win possession and set up Mbappe for a simple finish.

The brace continued Mbappe’s remarkable record on football’s biggest stage and moved him further up the all-time World Cup scoring charts.

World Cup records continue to fall

Mbappe’s two goals took his tally to four in the tournament and kept him firmly in the race for the Golden Boot.

The France captain has now scored two or more goals in six separate FIFA World Cup matches, the most by any player in tournament history.

He also reached another historic landmark by moving onto 16 World Cup goals. That total takes him past Brazilian legend Ronaldo’s tally of 15 and puts him level with German great Miroslav Klose.

Only Lionel Messi, who currently holds the record with 18 World Cup goals, sits ahead of the French superstar.

Dembele gets his World Cup moment

Dembele was heavily involved throughout the game and was eventually rewarded with a goal of his own.

After providing Mbappe’s second goal, the winger found the net in the second half when Michael Olise produced another excellent through ball.

Dembele finished confidently to score the first World Cup goal of his international career and put the result beyond doubt.

Another milestone in sight

Mbappe’s landmark night could soon be followed by another achievement.

The 26-year-old now has 100 appearances for France and is rapidly climbing the list of the nation’s most-capped players.

Former France manager Didier Deschamps currently sits on 103 appearances. If France continue progressing deep into the tournament and Mbappe features in every match, he could equal that mark before the World Cup reaches its latter stages.

For now, France’s captain remains focused on helping his side challenge for another world title while continuing his pursuit of both the Golden Boot and the World Cup scoring record.