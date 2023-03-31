100% playing: Chennai Confirms MS Dhoni's Participation In IPL 2023 Opener Against Gujarat

New Delhi: Chennai have rebutted the report of an injury to Indian legend MS Dhoni and confirmed that their captain is available for the opening match of the 2023 Indian Premier League. Dhoni didn't bat on the day prior to the match, which raised doubts about his availability for the game.

Speaking to PTI, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that there is no injury to Dhoni and that he is fit to play. "As far as I am concerned, the skipper is 100 percent playing. I don't know about any other development," the CSK CEO told PTI.

According to reports in Indian express, Dhoni has been struggling with a niggle in his left knee. The report added that the India legend doesn't want to push too much.