100% playing: Chennai Confirms MS Dhoni's Participation In IPL 2023 Opener Against Gujarat

Updated: March 31, 2023 8:31 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Chennai have rebutted the report of an injury to Indian legend MS Dhoni and confirmed that their captain is available for the opening match of the 2023 Indian Premier League. Dhoni didn't bat on the day prior to the match, which raised doubts about his availability for the game.

Speaking to PTI, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that there is no injury to Dhoni and that he is fit to play. "As far as I am concerned, the skipper is 100 percent playing. I don't know about any other development," the CSK CEO told PTI.

According to reports in Indian express, Dhoni has been struggling with a niggle in his left knee. The report added that the India legend doesn't want to push too much.

Chennai vs Gujarat

The cash-rich league is back in India after a gap of four years. The tournament will be played in its original home-and-away format. The first match will be played between the defending champion Gujarat and MS Dhoni's Chennai at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

Last year, Chennai had a terrible season, as the franchise finished in the second-to-last position in the league table. They managed to win just four matches out of 14. They lost both of their league stage matches against Gujarat last year but will look forward to making a comeback under the leadership of Dhoni.

It is rumoured that this year might be Dhoni's last IPL season. In his absence, Ben Stokes might lead the side. The franchise bought him for Rs 16.25 crore. Former captain Ravindra Jadeja could also be in contention. Jadeja was given the captaincy opportunity but failed. Ruturaj Gaikwad is a young option, though he has captaincy experience as he leads Maharashtra in domestic cricket.

 

 

 

 

 

