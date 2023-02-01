Breaking News

    Ranji Trophy: Bravery To Another Level, Says Dinesh Karthik As Hanuma Vihari Bats Left-Handed With A Fractured Wrist

    Ranji Trophy: Bravery To Another Level, Says Dinesh Karthik As Hanuma Vihari Bats Left-Handed With A Fractured Wrist

    Vihari stepped out on Day 2 and resumed his innings with the team's total at 353 for nine wickets.

    Updated: February 1, 2023 1:03 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
    New Delhi: During on-going Ranji Trohpy Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari came to bat despite of his fractured wrist, the right-handed batsmen played with this left hand in the quaterfinal match against Madhya Pradesh.

    The video of injured Hanuma Vihari is getting viral on twitter. Fans, fellow cricketers started hailing the batter here are the reactions and video:

    A team official confirmed that Vihari was badly hurt, fractured his left wrist and is advised to take rest for five to six weeks. The official also added that he will still bat if team needs him to.

    Vihari got hurt after being struck by a bouncer from Avesh Khan on Day 1. Vihari stepped out on Day 2 and resumed his innings with the team's total at 353 for nine wickets.

     

     

    Also Read

    More News ›

    Also Read More News ›

    TOPICS

    COMMENTS

    LIVE SCOREBOARD

    LATEST NEWS

    Watch | 'Babar Azam & Mohammad Rizwan Would Be Most Expensiv...

    New Zealand Tour of India: IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction...

    Visa Delay Forces Usman Khawaja To Miss His Flight To India...

    Chris Gayle Picks The The Toughest Indian Bowler He Faced in...

    India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Prithvi Shaw Likely To Repla...

    Advertisement