Ranji Trophy: Bravery To Another Level, Says Dinesh Karthik As Hanuma Vihari Bats Left-Handed With A Fractured Wrist

During on-going Ranji Trohpy Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari came to bat despite of his fractured wrist, the right-handed batsmen played with this left hand in the quaterfinal match against Madhya Pradesh.

Hanuma Vihari - the warrior. He's got a fractured wrist, but the never give up attitude in him brings him back to fight back. He's batting left handed due to his wrist. Take a bow, Vihari!

Hanuma Vihari Batting LEFT handed and also more importantly just with one hand , the top hand? Bravery to another level

A cut, a straight drive, a couple of solid blocks and a leg glance. Hanuma Vihari's left-handed avatar is the bravest thing I've ever watched live on a cricket field.

Hanuma Vihari batting with left handed and just one hand. What a courageous from Hanuma Vihari, absolute fighter.

Reactions as Hanuma Vihari finds his second boundary after coming in. Lalith and Vihari have added 25 runs now for the last wicket.

What a champion. Always putting team ahead of himself. Shows the commitment. Super proud of you bro.

A team official confirmed that Vihari was badly hurt, fractured his left wrist and is advised to take rest for five to six weeks. The official also added that he will still bat if team needs him to.

Vihari got hurt after being struck by a bouncer from Avesh Khan on Day 1. Vihari stepped out on Day 2 and resumed his innings with the team's total at 353 for nine wickets.