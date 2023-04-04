IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match 7: Match Prediction, Preview, Probable XIs, Pitch & Weather Report And Injury Update

Check out all about all the match details of Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans.

New Delhi: David Warner's Delhi Capitals will host defending champions Gujarat Titans in their first home match of IPL 2023 on Tuesday (April 4). After a gap of four years, Delhi will play an IPL match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and would like to secure a big win over Hardik Pandya & Co. to get their campaign back on track. Delhi suffered a 50-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their opening match which was played on Saturday (April 1).

For the home team the onus will be on the top three batters David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh to score big runs and help the side post a challenging total.

Delhi and Gujarat have faced each other once in the IPL before and in that match, Titans secured a 13-run win over Delhi.

Here is all you need to know about the match:

LSG vs DC Pitch and Weather Report:

It rained in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning and there could be a possibility that we might see some showers in the evening as well. As far as the wicket is concerned, despite being a small ground, we have not seen many high-scoring matches here. Anything over 175 will be a good score for team batting first.

Key Players to watch out for:

Shubman Gill: GT opening batter Shubman Gill has been in red-hot form and in the first match of IPL 2023, he scored a fifty. The 23-year-old would want to continue his purple patch.

Prithvi Shaw: Shubman Gill's former India U-19 skipper Prithvi Shaw opens for Delhi and he is also a very attacking batter. After a below par show in the first match, there will be high expectations from him in Delhi.

Kuldeep Yadav: Star Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav finished as the leading wickettaker for DC last season and this year as well he would like to be among the top bowlers of the tournament.

Injury and availability

Gujarat Titans star batter Kane Williamson has been ruled out of entire IPL 2023. He suffered a knee injury during GT vs CSK match.

Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (DC): David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Gujarat Titans (GT): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

Here are full squads of both the teams:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Philip Salt, Ishant Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal