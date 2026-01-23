This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
11 runs in 1 ball: Pure chaos in India vs New Zealand’s 2nd T20I game
11 runs in 1 ball: Pure chaos in India vs New Zealand's 2nd T20I match of the series. Take a look and find out in this news.
Team India is playing their second T20I match of the series against New Zealand at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Raipur.
11 runs of 1 ball in India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I game
However, during Team India’s batting in the 2nd over. A great incident happened as the New Zealand star bowler, Zakary Foulkes, was ready with the ball. On the other hand, Ishan Kishan is batting. While bowling, Foulkes gets 11 runs in just one ball. As in the first ball, Kishan smashed a boundary with a no-ball, the second and third deliveries were wide and in the fourth ball he smashed another boundary.
Team India had won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, India team bowling showcase their skills and talent with the ball. On the other hand, the New Zealand batting line-up dominates Indian bowlers as well.
New Zealand’s batting performance
While batting first, the kiwis batting line-up posted 209 runs on the board. Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner play a crucial role as they brutally dominated the Indian bowling side with their individual scores of 44 and 47.
TRENDING NOW
Team India’s bowling performance
Speaking about the Indian bowling line-up, Kuldeep Yadav was the star performer for the team as he took two important wickets of star players Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips for 44 and 19 runs. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy and Shivam Dube took 1 wicket respectively.