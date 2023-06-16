12-Year-Old Clean Bowls Six Batsmen In Six Balls In Rare Feat

12-Year-Old kid, who plays for Bromsgrove Cricket Club bowls a double hat trick in a single over

New Delhi: Cricket has long been labelled as a batsman's game. With the fielding restrictions and ever-increasing bat sizes, the batsmen have successfully managed to dominate the game, cutting a sorry figure for the bowlers.

Star Indian batter Yuvraj Singh, who scored six sixes in an over, is well known for his incredible innings. Because what Yuvi did has now been replicated but with an extra magic added to it.

Young aspiring cricketer Oliver, who plays for Bromsgrove Cricket Club, played an unbelievably good knock as he managed to bowl out eight players without giving a single run away against Cookhill on 9 June. A 12-year-old boy is the grandson of Ann Jones, the winner of Wimbledon in 1969.

"It's just unbelievable", he told BBC Hereford and Worcester.

"The first ball I didn't expect to happen as I thought I was going to bowl a wide," said the Bromsgrove School student, from Hagley.

After he took two wickets, the crowd got really excited and started chanting 'hat trick' as his winning streak continued.

Oliver mother revealed that she was astounded as she watched her son's performance.

"It was just unbelievable and every time someone was being bowled out his friends were giving him high fives and racing round. It was lovely."

Captain Of Bromsgrove Cricket Club Left 'Stunned' Captain of Bromsgrove Cricket Club, Jayden Levitt revealed that he could not believe what the young champ has achienved.