13-ball Fifty By Yashasvi Jaiswal To 5 Back-to-back Sixes By Rinku Singh: 5 Key Moments Of IPL 2023

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League is a platform where every year players impress viewers with their blockbuster performances. It is one of the best T20 platforms, and it is also an opportunity for the players to get their India call-up after showcasing their talent. Recently Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal joined the Indian team in England as a standby player for next month's World Test Championship final.

The 2023 edition of the IPL came to an end as MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings defeated the Gujarat Titans on May 29 at Narendra Modi Stadium and won their fifth IPL title.

Here's a look at top 10 highlights of IPL 2023:

5 sixes by Rinku Singh

In an unbelievable performance, Rinku Singh hit five consecutive sixes for Kolkata Knight Riders against Gujarat Titans when they needed 28 runs to win off the final five balls. Rinku put on a power-hitting display for Yash Dayal as the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the GT by an incredible three wickets.

Akash Madhwal takes 5 for 5

Mumbai Indians bowler Akash Madhwal registered the best-ever bowling figures by an uncapped bowler in IPL history as he took 5-5 in 3.3 overs as Mumbai Indians thrashed Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League Eliminator.

13-ball fifty by Yashasvi Jaiswal

The 21-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener reached the 50-run mark in just 13 balls to break the record jointly held by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins. Both had scored half-centuries in 14 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders

Virat Kohli creates history, score 7000 runs in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore became the first player to score 7000 runs in IPL, reaching the feat in a match against Delhi Capitals (DC) by scoring 12 runs in New Delhi.

2nd highest IPL total