New Delhi: Australian Cricket Team from the early 2000s was hailed as one of the best squads in cricket. They even won three consecutive 50-overs World Cup and two of them were under the legendary skipper Ricky Ponting. Ricky Ponting would forever be hailed as one of the greatest captains and batters to grace the game of cricket.

It is hard to argue with the statement that The Ozs in the early 2000s was one of the best squads because of the names they had in the playing XI. Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden leading the opening charge of the team. The iconic pace duo of Brett Lee and Glenn McGrath directed the bowling attack alongside Spin Wizard Shane Warne. Then Ricky Ponting led them from the front.

Brett Lee in one of the recent videos he posted on his YouTube channel told a never heard story about Ricky Ponting’s early days under Rod Marsh’s coaching which only adds up to the accolades of Legendary Australian Captain.

He said “When he burst onto the scene in 90s no one knew what was coming when they saw Ricky Ponting, I think back to the cricket academy; back at 94-95 I was down there and we had to do a thing under the guidance of Rod Marsh.”

“We had to face 12 balls at a 160 kmph off the bowling machine in the cricket net. You can imagine guys like me who aren’t great batsmen being petrified, facing the bowling machine at 160 kmph getting hit everywhere; in the head, in the helmet, in the arm.

“Well the rumour is that when he (Ponting) went there in early 90s, he went there with a cap on. Rod Marsh said ‘what are you doing?’ He said ‘I’m batting’. 160 kmph he goes bang, hitting the ball in front of the square; did not miss one. And Rod Marsh back then who was a wonderful coach and a great selector and a great talent scout said straightaway ‘this guy will play a lot of cricket for Australia’.” Lee added.

Ricky Ponting has led Australia in all three formats of the game and played in 168 Tests, 375 ODIs, and 17 T20Is and scored more than 27,000 thousand runs and 71 International centuries.