In an unfortunate incident, an 18-year-old cricketer collapsed and died of a possible cardiac arrest during a local cricket match at a college ground in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Monday, the police confirmed on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>The deceased has been identified as Satyajit Pradhan, a plus-two student of Derabish college near, the report said. <p></p> <p></p>Pradhan was at the non-striker end and was running for a single when he collapsed on the pitch during the match at Kendrapara Autonomous College ground. <p></p> <p></p>He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital where the hospital authorities declared him brought dead. <p></p> <p></p>Pradhan might have died of heart attack, police said, quoting the hospital authorities. <p></p> <p></p>A case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection. Post mortem of the body will be conducted on Tuesday to ascertain the exact cause of the death, police added. <p></p> <p></p>This is not the first instance when such a shocking incident has sent shockwaves in the cricketing fraternity. Last year in March, a young Bengal club cricketer died after collapsing on the field during a friendly match. <p></p> <p></p>The Sonu Yadav represented Ballygunge Sporting Club in Cricket Association in Bengal's second division league. The incident happened when the 22-year-old was playing a match at the Bata Club ground. <p></p> <p></p>The wicketkeeper-batsman was going back to the tent after finishing his batting and suddenly collapsed. He was quickly rushed to the SSKM hospital where he was declared brought dead.