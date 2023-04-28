183 Here Gave Me....: MS Dhoni Reveals Why SMS Stadium in Jaipur Is Close To His Heart - WATCH

Why does the Sawai Mansingh Stadium remain special for @msdhoni ? ?

Speaking to the commentators, Dhoni went back to 2005 and recalled his memorable unbeaten knock of 183 against Sri Lanka. " I think my first ODI hundred in Vizag gave me some 10 games, but the 183 over here gave me the chance for one year, so this venue is close to my heart," Dhoni said.

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals went to the top of the point table after beating MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 37 of IPL 2023 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan on April 27 (Thursday). In a post match interview CSK captain went down the memory lane and revealed that why this stadium is close to his heart. Dhoni was asked about the fans' support for the visiting team at the venue.

Dhoni smashed a century against Sri Lanka during his second match in ODI format. Dhoni had scored his maiden ton against Pakistan in April 2005. Six months later, he smashed another century and declared his spot in Team India.

Dhoni smashed an unbeaten 183 off just 145 balls to achieve the target of 299. During his time on the crease, he slammed 10 sixes and 15 fours.

Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by 32 runs

Shivam Dube's fighting fifty (52 off 33) went in vain as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 32 runs.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal attacking fifty (77 off 43) propelled Rajasthan Royals to 202/5 in 20 overs. Apart from Jaiswal, the likes of Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15), Jos Buttler (27 off 21), and Devdutt Padikkal (24 off 12) contributed to the Royals' big score on a batting-friendly pitch.

Chasing a huge total, CSK were off to a sedate start, scoring just 13 runs in the first three overs as both Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad were too cautious in their approach.

CSK required 37 off the last over and they were able to get just four runs off Kuldip Yadav, getting restricted to 170/6 in 20 overs.