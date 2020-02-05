As Virat Kohli announced Tuesday, India handed ODI debuts to two of their promising youngsters – Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. They will come out to bat shortly in the first ODI after New Zealand, led by Tom Latham, opted to field considering the the short leg-side boundary.

“We are going to have a bowl. Chasing here’s a good option, with one short boundary it’s going to be hard to defend. Mitch Santner and Ish Sodhi are playing. Things haven’t been going well for us,” he said after the toss.

From the final T20I, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal did not find a place in the Playing XI, with Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav filling in as spinner.

“Probably we would have bowled first as well. Short boundary is a big factor as it’s hard to defend on this ground. The wicket plays a bit better in the second half under lights,” Kohli said.

“It’s a good track, going to be a challenge for us to post a score on the board batting first. Two debutants, both at the top, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal make their ODI debuts, pretty exciting times for them. Kedar comes back into the squad, so he becomes a spinning option for us along with Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. And the three seamers in the form of Bumrah, Shami and Thakur. The conditions are different from what you get back at home. We know we can be dominant at home, but the away performance is what makes us standout. We need to take the confidence into the series as well. In ODIs you’ll see more guys getting chances.”

Teams:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham(w/c), Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett

India (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah