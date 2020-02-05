It was a brilliant piece of work inside the circle by India captain Virat Kohli who effected a run out to bring an end to New Zealand opener Henry Nicholls' 78 off 82 balls during the first ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>In the 29th over of the match, Ross Taylor dropped the ball and took off for a run, Nicholls responded. Kohli, who was at covers, ran in aggressively towards the ball and then with a flashy dive, he hit the bullseye. The key to the runout by Kohli was that he went underarm as opposed to a conventional throw which would have allowed Nicholls moe time to get back in. <p></p> <p></p>Replays showed that Nicholls was short of his ground and had to depart and that brought an end to a 62-run-stand which was looking dangerous from an Indian point of view. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Brilliant run out by Virat ! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsNZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsNZ</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NZvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NZvIND</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ODI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ODI</a> <a href="https://t.co/OJlzGobXt0">pic.twitter.com/OJlzGobXt0</a></p> <p></p> &#x1f422; (@BrutalBhau) <a href="https://twitter.com/BrutalBhau/status/1224974526527623168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 5, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Earlier in the day, India's new No. 4 Shreyas Iyer continued his good run with the bat as he slammed his maiden ODI ton to help the visitors set a mammoth 348-run target for NZ in the first ODI. KL Rahul also scored a breathtaking 64-ball 88* as Kohli hit a fifty before being bamboozled by Ish Sodhi's googly. <p></p> <p></p>Iyer, who had scored six half-centuries before this innings, looked determined right from the start and once he got into the groove, he made sure he converted it into a big one and contribute for the team, who have been marred with injuries. <p></p>After being put in to bat, debutants Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal provided India with a steady start. They initially faced some tough time but managed to get through that and stitched a 50-run stand. <p></p> <p></p>At the time of filing the copy, NZ was 189 for three in 32.4 overs. New Zealand needs 159 runs off 104 balls.