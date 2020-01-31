India women's cricket team started their World T20 preparations on an emphatic note as they registered a clinical five-wicket win over England in the T20 tri-series opener at Manuka Oval, Canberra. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front as she played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 42 following a fine bowling performance from the touring side on Friday. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing a tricky total of 148 to win versus England, Harmanpreet took the run chase deep after the Indian top order, including the 16-year-old Shafali Verma (30), Smriti Mandhana(15) and Jemimah Rodrigues (26) - squandered good starts. <p></p> <p></p>Veda Krishnamurthy (7) and Taniya Bhatia (11) also failed to stay on the crease as England bowlers struck at regular intervals. <p></p> <p></p>With six needed off the last over, the 30-year-old Harmanpreet smashed a towering six to take India to 150 for five and end the match in style with three balls to spare. Her innings were studded with five boundaries and a maximum. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">India's star Harmanpreet Kaur hit 42 off 32, including the winning runs, in a tense run-chase against England, earning her the <a href="https://twitter.com/CommBank?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Commbank</a> Play of the Day! <a href="https://t.co/bTXqt0Wt3r">pic.twitter.com/bTXqt0Wt3r</a></p> <p></p> cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) <a href="https://twitter.com/cricketcomau/status/1223141466253320195?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 31, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Indian spinners -- Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/19), Deepti Sharma (2/30)and left armer Radha Yadav (1/33) - restricted England to 147 for seven in stipulated 20 overs, while right-arm medium pacer Shikha Pandey (2/33) accounted for two at the Manuka Oval. <p></p> <p></p>Put in to bat, England suffered a top-order batting collapse as openers Amy Jones (1) and Danni Wyatt (4) were dismissed cheaply. Natalie Sciver (20) and Fran Wilson (7) soon followed, leaving England reeling at 59/4 in 10 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Skipper Heather Knight then took charge, hit a brisk hal-century to lift England's total to a competitive score. Her knock of 67 came off 44 balls. Knight's innings was laced with eight boundaries and two sixes. <p></p> <p></p>Wicketkeeper Tammy Beaumont supported her captain with a 27-ball 37. The duo helped England post a fighting total. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief Scores:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>England women: 147 for 7 in 20 overs (Heather Knight 67, Tammy Beaumont 37; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/19) lost by five wickets to India Women: 150 for 5 in 19.3 overs (Harmapreet Kaur 42 not out, Shafali Verma 30; Katherine Brunt 2/33)