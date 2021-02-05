Team India bounced back in the later stage of the first session wicket two quick wickets to put pressure on England on Day 1 of the opening Test in Chennai. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin shared a wicket-each to put brakes on England's innings. <p></p> <p></p>England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat first as openers Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley proved the decision in their favour with a solid start. The pair shared a 63-run stand for the opening wicket and dominated the Indian bowlers to an extent in the first session after a cautious start. <p></p> <p></p>Burns, who was in control of the game, decided to play the reverse-sweep to Ashwin and lost his wicket by edging it to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Burns scored 33 runs in 60 balls. <p></p> <p></p>Replacing, Burns in the middle, Daniel Lawerence didn't disturb the scoreboard a bit and departed on a duck. Bumrah who looked average in his first spell returned ahead of the lunch and bowled a brilliant delivery to get rid of Lawerence with an in-swinger. The English batsman had no answers for the delivery and got plumbed. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, India decided to play with three finger spinners in the opening Test with Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem and Washington Sundar. Kuldeep missed out on his place in playing XI once again. <p></p> <p></p>While, England decided to pick James Anderson and Dom Bess over Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali. <p></p> <p></p>At Lunch, opener Dominic Sibley remained not out on 26 while skipper Joe Root is in middle with him with 4 runs in his kitty. <p></p> <p></p>While at the time of toss, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said he would have also opted to bat first at the Chennai pitch which more batting-friendly in nature. <p></p> <p></p>"Would have batted first as well. It was an amazing phase for us, having a child is an amazing feeling and combined with the way the team played in Australia," Kohli said at the toss. <p></p> <p></p>The ongoing series will play a crucial role in deciding the second finalist for World Test Championship but Kohli claims the team is not thinking out it and will take one game at a time. <p></p> <p></p>"We are not thinking about the Test championship at the moment, just take one game at a time. I come in, Ishant is back. Nadeem plays his second game, Ashwin and Washi, both are starting. Same batting order from the Brisbane Test," Kohli added.