New Zealand continued to strengthen their control over the first Test against India as they reached 116/2 at the tea break on Day 2 and now trail by just 49 runs. Despite Ishant Sharma getting rid of both the openers in the session, it was the hosts who dominated the second session’s play thanks to captain Kane Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor who dealt with the Indian attack without facing much trouble.

Williamson is just a boundary away from his 32nd Test fifty, having reached 46 off 84 while Taylor, playing in his 100th career-game, has made 22 off 40.

Taylor began on aggressive note with a six and off Ravinchandran Ashwin and a four off Ishant before adopting a calmer approach. Williamson was edgy after walking in to bat, nicking one from Ishant but the ball fell safely.

Resuming the session on 17/0, opener Tom Latham failed to add to his 11 runs from the first session to be out caught behind. His dismissal resulted in a nervy phase for the hosts with Williamson edging one while Tom Blundell surviving with the ball landing between three fielders after chipping one from Mohammed Shami.

But Blundell and Williamson recovered and added 47 runs for the second wicket. Then Ishant produced a peach of a delivery, late swing outfoxing Blundell with the ball crashing on the stumps. He scored 30.

In walked Taylor amidst a standing ovation and with his captain, has kept the scoreboard ticking.

Brief Score: New Zealand 116/2 (Kane Williamson 46*, Ross Taylor 22*; Ishant Sharma 2/17) trail India 165-all out by 49 runs.