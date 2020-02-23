Despite a half-century from opener Mayank Agarwal, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult (3/27) triggered another top-order collapse on the third day of the first Test in Wellington before a late fightback saw India finish on 144/4. At the close of play on Sunday, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari survived to take India within 39 runs of New Zealand's first innings total of 348-all out at the Basin Reserve. <p></p> <p></p>The opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and Agarwal did start well, adding 21 runs before the collapse. A loose shot from Shaw saw him being caught at square off Boult. Cheteshwar Pujara looked solid as he dealt with a testing spell from the trio of Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson. However, a moment of indecision saw him shouldering arms to a Boult delivery that slanted in to crash on the stumps - the delivery being the last before the tea-break. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli started with an uppish drive for a four, a shot he didn't look to be in complete control of. He then gained confidence as was evident with two beautifully played drives for four. <p></p> <p></p>New Zealand persisted with their short deliveries even as Agarwal completed a well-deserved fifty. Southee then had him out caught behind with the Indian opting to review the on-field decision which was upheld. Agarwal struck seven fours and a six in his 99-ball 58. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli then went after a short delivery from Boult only to feather an edge to wicketkeeper BJ Watling. He scored 19 off 43 and his departure left India struggling at 113/4. <p></p> <p></p>The pair of Rahane and Vihari was subjected to a heavy diet of short-pitched deliveries. One of those crashed on the back of Rahane's helmet requiring physio's attention. <p></p> <p></p>The blow to the helmet seemed to have shaken Rahane out of a slumber as he then struck back-to-back fours off two short deliveries from Jamieson. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, New Zealand managed to stretch their first innings lead to 183 thanks to some enterprising hitting from the lower order pair of debutant Jamieson and Boult. <p></p> <p></p>In danger of being bowled out for under 250, Jamieson smacked 44 off 45 with a four and four sixes before Boult added fireworks of his own that included five fours and a six. Allrounder Colin de Grandhomme hit a solid 43 off 74, acting as the glue that kept the innings from unravelling, allowing others to flourish. <p></p> <p></p>From 225/7, New Zealand were lifted to 348-all out despite Ishant Sharma's 5/68. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>Brief Scores: India 144/4</strong> (Mayank Agarwal 58; Trent Boult 3/27) &amp; 165 trail <strong>New Zealand 348</strong> (Kane Williamson 89; Ishant Sharma 5/68) <strong>by 39 runs on Day 3</strong></em>