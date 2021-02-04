England batsman Zak Crawley has been ruled out of the first two Tests against India to be played in Chennai. Crawley, fell on his right wrist after slipping outside the England dressing room on Tuesday with scans later confirming wrist sprain.

England are in India for a four-match Test series, the outcome of which will decide who will face New Zealand in the final of the ICC World Championship scheduled to be played at Lord’s in June. The first Test gets underway from Friday at Chennai’s M Chidambaram Stadium.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday. “Following the results of last night’s scan, England top-order batsman Zak Crawley has been ruled out of the first two Tests of the India versus England series,” the statement read.

Crawley has played 10 Tests since making his debut in 2019 and scored 616 runs including a century and three half-centuries. He had an ordinary Test tour of Sri Lanka, managing 35 runs from four innings, from where England flew to India following a 2-0 series sweep.

“Scan results have confirmed that Crawley has jarred his right wrist, which has sprained the joint and led to local inflammation. The Kent player sustained the injury during England’s practice in Chennai on Tuesday when he slipped on the marble floor leaving the dressing rooms onto the field of play,” it added.

The England medical team will continue to assess the 23-year-old’s progress over the next few weeks.

England were the last team to win a Test series on Indian soil in 2012 when they won a four-match series 2-1.

The third and fourth Test will be played at the renovated Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad which will also play host to the five-match T20I series as well. The three ODIs will be played in Pune starting March 23.