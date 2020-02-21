Kyle Jamieson’s dream debut continued as he added a third wicket to leave India in a hole. India, who were three wickets down in the first session, ended up losing two more to be 122/5 at tea on Day 1 of the first Test in Wellington. Like the first session, New Zealand gave nothing away, allowing India to score just 43 runs in the second session.

India found it difficult to score runs against Trent Boult and Jamieson, who were bowling with their tail up. Six overs after lunch, Agarwal played a loose shot to get dismissed. Unable to keep the ball down, a set Agarwal whipped the ball down Jamieson’s throat. Hanuma Vihari started with a glorious boundary down the ground but edged behind to give Jamieson his third.

At 101/5, Rishabh Pant looked at sea initially. But he and Rahane played out the remaining 14 overs ensure no further wickets were harmed. All of Rahane’s four boundaries came before lunch but he still seems to be bating on a different surface altogether. Pant has looked nowhere close to being comfortable but he has dug it out. With the partnership reaching 21 off 83, this too is a rebuild of sorts.

Earlier, New Zealand seamers exploited the overcast skies of Wellington to trouble India, at one stage, reducing them to 40/3 before Agarwal and Rahane weathered the storm with a fighting partnership to take the score to 88. Jamieson, playing his maiden Test, couldn’t have asked for a better start as he rocked India with the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.

Prithvi Shaw and Agarwal’s partnership endured another low score with Shaw cleaned up by Tim Southee by a lovely outswinger after the batsmen had hit a couple of early boundaries. In a testing first hour, Agarwal and Pujara were made to grind under cloud cover. Both batsmen were subjected to some top quality bowling from New Zealand’s seamers. After Boult and Southee, Colin de Grandhomme and Jamieson continued to keep the two batsmen on their toes.

With Pujara and Agarwal’s partnership beginning to look promising, two-meter Jamieson produced a beauty. The ball pitched, moved slightly away, kissed the edge of Pujara’s bat and landed in Watling’s gloves to give Jamieson his first Test wicket. His second was even more memorable as he had India captain Kohli driving away from his body to edge the ball to Ross Taylor at first slip. Although he got a finger under the ball, he wasn’t going to drop this in his 100th Test.

With Pujara and Kohli back in quick succession, Rahane and Agarwal stuck their heads out and added 39 off 61 balls. A crisp boundary down the ground gave India their first boundary in 11 overs. Despite a few streaky fours from both batsmen, Agarwal and Rahane began looking a lot more assured and took India forward.