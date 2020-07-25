Former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir feels IPL 2020 will be bigger than the previous editions and will change the mood of the nation, which is reeling under the pandemic. Adding further, Gambhir said that UAE is a good cricketing venue to play any format.

“Doesn’t matter where it goes but obviously it goes to UAE, it’s a great venue to play any format and plus most importantly it is going to change the mood of the nation. It’s not about which franchise win, which player score runs, which guy takes wicket, it’s just changing the mood of the nation. So, this IPL probably will be bigger than rest of the IPL because I think this if for the nation,” Gambhir, who has himself won the IPL title twice as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

Gambhir was on the show with former pacer Irfan Pathan, who said that IPL is the ”best tournament in the world”.

“We were waiting for IPL for four months, 4 months is a long time but we all were waiting for IPL. Nothing better than this news because so many things depend on that, lot of careers depend on that and lot of financial support depends on IPL and so all the cricketers are waiting. But most importantly the kind of cricket we are going to see, the kind of competition. Nothing gets better than this wonderful league which is one of the best in the world,” Pathan said.