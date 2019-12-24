India star opener <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/shikhar-dhawan">Shikhar Dhawan</a> may have had a 2019 with plenty of injuries some of which include a fractured finger, swollen neck, bruised eye and gashed knee, but he's ready to make a fresh start and in fact adding to the New Year 2020 will be the presence of his wife Ayesha and son Zorawar, who will now always be by his side. <p></p> <p></p>"My wife (Ayesha) with our son (Zorawar) is finally shifting base to India. So I will always have my family by my side," Dhawan said gleefully during an interview with <em>IANS</em> on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>Dhawan, who will be leading Delhi in their <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/ranji-trophy">Ranji Trophy</a> game against Hyderabad, is back after recovering from a knee injury sustained during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which required 25 stitches. <p></p> <p></p>While he is back in the Indian team, he knows that the road ahead is a bit tricky with KL Rahul in imperious form in white-ball cricket. <p></p> <p></p>"This is a fresh start for me. I was hit on the finger, then on the neck, bruised eye and then stitches on the knee. Good news is New Year is coming. I am happy that KL has done so well. He has grabbed the opportunity. So I am going to go and express myself," Dhawan explained. <p></p> <p></p>Dhawan, fondly called 'Gabbar', has never been affected by setbacks. "Injuries are natural. You've got to accept that. It's fine and I don't create a big fuss about it. The start-stop thing doesn't affect me as I haven't forgotten how to bat. My class is permanent and I will score runs," he said.