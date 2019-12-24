India star opener Shikhar Dhawan may have had a 2019 with plenty of injuries some of which include a fractured finger, swollen neck, bruised eye and gashed knee, but he’s ready to make a fresh start and in fact adding to the New Year 2020 will be the presence of his wife Ayesha and son Zorawar, who will now always be by his side.

“My wife (Ayesha) with our son (Zorawar) is finally shifting base to India. So I will always have my family by my side,” Dhawan said gleefully during an interview with IANS on Tuesday.

Dhawan, who will be leading Delhi in their Ranji Trophy game against Hyderabad, is back after recovering from a knee injury sustained during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which required 25 stitches.

While he is back in the Indian team, he knows that the road ahead is a bit tricky with KL Rahul in imperious form in white-ball cricket.

“This is a fresh start for me. I was hit on the finger, then on the neck, bruised eye and then stitches on the knee. Good news is New Year is coming. I am happy that KL has done so well. He has grabbed the opportunity. So I am going to go and express myself,” Dhawan explained.

Dhawan, fondly called ‘Gabbar’, has never been affected by setbacks. “Injuries are natural. You’ve got to accept that. It’s fine and I don’t create a big fuss about it. The start-stop thing doesn’t affect me as I haven’t forgotten how to bat. My class is permanent and I will score runs,” he said.