Dubai: The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced that the upcoming 2021 T20 World Cup has been shifted to UAE and Oman from India after rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. The mega T20 extravaganza is scheduled to start from October 17 to November 14.

The T20 World Cup matches will be played at four venues- Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground. Meanwhile, The Board of Control for Cricket in India will remain the host of the mega event.

ICC CEO said that the governing body’s priority is to deliver the tournament in the same window with safety precautions.

“Our priority is to deliver the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 safely, in full and in its current window,” said acting ICC CEO Geoff Allardice. “Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment.

He further stated that ICC will work closely with the BCCI and the cricket boards of UAE and Oman.

“We will work closely with the BCCI, the Emirates Cricket Board and Oman Cricket to ensure fans can enjoy a wonderful celebration of cricket.”

However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also expressed that he will be happier if the tournament gets hosted in India. However, Ganguly ensured that BCCI will look forward to hosting the tournament in UAE and Oman.

“The BCCI is looking forward to hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 tournament in UAE and Oman,” added BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. “We would have been happier hosting it in India but considering the uncertainty due to the Covid 19 situation and the importance of a world championship, the BCCI will now continue to host this tournament in UAE and Oman. The BCCI is looking forward to creating a spectacle.”