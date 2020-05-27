With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup this year in Australia set to be postponed, it has emerged that India will remain the host for the next edition which is scheduled for 2021.

The decision was reportedly taken during an ICC chief executive meeting on Tuesday and Australia will now host the marquee event in 2022.

“The broadcasters will want the 2021 edition to be held in India,” The Times of India quoted sources as saying. “With no live cricket this year, the revenue cycles of the game have taken a huge hit. ICC’s principle revenue comes from broadcast rights. There’s no way the governing body can ignore their principle partners.”

It has also been agreed that the tournament won’t be held in the first half of 2021 or 2022.

“The tournament cannot be held in February-March. Neither in 2021 nor 2022. It’ll have to be the October-November window,” the daily quoted sources as saying.

The ICC’s Financial and Commercial Affairs Committee (FMCA) members (majority) were against the idea of holding the event in Feb-March.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani heads the FMCA.

“As chairman of the committee (FMCA) and as chairman of a board (PCB) who has to run a T20 league (Pakistan Super League) back in his country, it’s a practical call he had to take and it’s not wrong because it’s plain business. What’s worrisome is that those backed by India in the past, who went on to occupy exalted positions in the ICC have failed to protect their own country’s interests. Why? Because of a vote?” the report further quoted sources as saying.

Meanwhile, the member boards have also decided that the current ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar won’t be given an extension, clearing the way for fresh elections.