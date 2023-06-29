2023 World Cup: ICC Set To Release Tickets From July 1st
ICC set to release 2023 World Cup tickets from the 1st week of July
New Delhi: The ICC recently released the schedule for the 2023 World Cup on Tuesday, along with the 10 venues for the mega event that will span across 46 days later this year. There will be a total of 10 venues Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata. Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October.
The first semi-final will be held on Wednesday November 15 in Mumbai and the second semi-final will be held the following day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day.
The Final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 with November 20 slated as the reserve day.
India, who is hosting the tournamnet will begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai. Whereas, Pakistan will play their first match against the winner of 1st qualifier in Hyderabad on October 6.
With only 3 months remaining for the mega event, the tickets are set to be released next week. Even though there has been no official announcement, but it is believed that the tickets are set to be released for the fans on July 1. Fans all across the world can make their hotel and flight reservations accordingly.
The ICC Men's @CricketWorldCup 2023 is almost here ?
Are you ready for it? ? pic.twitter.com/z8VlWfpGSo
ICC (@ICC) June 28, 2023
How to buy ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets?
The prices and platforms of the tickets for the upcoming edition of the mega event are yet to be disclosed by ICC, but according to past records, the tickets will be available on PayTM, PayTM Insider, and the Book My Show app.
Tickets are also likely to be available on the official app and website of the Cricket World Cup 2023. The tickets for the Qualifiers are already there on the official CWC app and website.
COMMENTS