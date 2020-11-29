Fans want Rohit Sharma back in the side after Virat Kohli’s India lost consecutive matches against Australia in Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday. Hosts Australia beat India by 51 runs in the second ODI to win the three-match series with a match still to go.

Twitterverse reacted after the loss demanding Rohit’s return to the side. Rohit is currently not a part of the side due to a hamstring injury and is in India.

Here is how fans reacted:

The short ball has found the Indian batsman wanting and that is something Rohit is good at playing. Also, some fans feel Kohli was a tad-bit too defensive while marshaling his troops, while some fans are still curious why Rohit is not a part of the tour despite featuring in the IPL final.