Fans want Rohit Sharma back in the side after Virat Kohli’s India lost consecutive matches against Australia in Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday. Hosts Australia beat India by 51 runs in the second ODI to win the three-match series with a match still to go.

Twitterverse reacted after the loss demanding Rohit’s return to the side. Rohit is currently not a part of the side due to a hamstring injury and is in India.

Here is how fans reacted:

With Rohit Sharma physically in India and Virat Kohli mentally here, how about calling back the Indian team to join Rohit Sharma and prepare for the next IPL? 🤔🤔🤔 Anil Swarup (@swarup58) November 29, 2020

@imVkohli 7 over 70 runs U select saini on the basis of ? Rcb teammate i guess😂 Rohit sharma for the capitancy all the way❤ #AUSvIND Sau’rabh Chavan (@junior_chavan) November 29, 2020

I don’t know about Batsman but @ImRo45 is much better Captain than @imVkohli#RohithSharma… Rinku (@Rinku47602360) November 29, 2020

Captaincy matters… Big opener missing…. Virat kohli has been struggling with his captaincy. His own performance is not helping him either. His planning and strategies are not working out well. We really need #rohit Sharma back. 💙💙 #AUSvsIND #RohithSharma pic.twitter.com/U51qOYdHKM Jyoti Suman (@Jas23478675) November 29, 2020

The short ball has found the Indian batsman wanting and that is something Rohit is good at playing. Also, some fans feel Kohli was a tad-bit too defensive while marshaling his troops, while some fans are still curious why Rohit is not a part of the tour despite featuring in the IPL final.