2nd ODI India vs England: After leading in the three match ODI series against England the India cricket team lead by captain Virat Kohli will be aiming to seal off another series victory in the second ODI in Pune on March 26.

As far as the team is concerned, the immensely talented Suryakumar Yadav is likely to get a chance to showcase his ‘360 degree’ hitting skills when a rampaging Indian team takes on a rather clueless England.

The biggest positive during the opening game was Shikhar Dhawan’s return to form with a match-winning 98. The elegant southpaw would be raring to go one more time.

Rohit Sharma had sustained a blow to his elbow during the first match but is expected to be fit in time for the second game.

On the bowling side, Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav who leaked 68 runs in nine overs and could be replaced by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. While, the pace trio of experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishana and the ever-improving Shardul Thakur would be keen to rock the England batting line-up again.

Meanwhile, England will look to level the series and stay alive in the contest.

Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali will have to put a big total or chase a score, the trio needs to fire in unison.

Come Friday, it remains to be seen whether India are able to add “another sweetest victory” or if the visitors spoil their party.

Meanwhile, lets take a look at the Indian and England cricket teams.

Full Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Covers: Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan.