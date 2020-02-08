A hundred in Hamilton, a fifty here in Auckland. Ross Taylor played another fine innings to help New Zealand recover from a disastrous 187/7 to eventually post 273/8 against India in the second ODI at Eden Park, Auckland.

Martin Guptill’s half-century had guided the side to a steady 157/2, but a punch-drunk New Zealand lost their way. India picked up five for 30 but Taylor heroically brought New Zealand back from the dead adding 76 off 51 for the ninth wicket with Kyle Jamieson, who added a dogged 25 off 24 on debut

After Virat Kohli put New Zealand in, they made just seven in first four, that’s how disciplined India’s new-ball bowlers were. Shardul Thakur gave one from two overs and Jasprit Bumrah was on the mark as early as the first over. On a surface where the ball was moving, New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls opted for a cautious approach.

The next four went for 36 with Guptill and Nicholls beginning to look a lot assured. Henry scored the first boundary with a crunching drive over Thakur’s head. As for Guptill, a day after he said that it isn’t easy facing Bumrah, he’s played the India pacer with comfort, scoring four boundaries and a six off him.

India’s fielding woes continued as Yuzvendra Chahal put down a return catch of Nicholls, but he made amends soon providing India a breakthrough as the left-hander missed a sweep and was given out LBW. India were unlucky to have closed out on a couple of more chances. A review that Chahal should have taken and a run-out opportunity which Manish Pandey made a meal of with Tom Blundell stranded half-way through the pitch.

Guptill reached his fifty off 49 balls and was beginning to look threatening with a six clubbed off Chahal. But with the partnership on the verge of reaching a half-century, Blundell slapped Thakur to Navdeep Saini at mid-on. Fresh off his poor outing in Hamilton, next over Thakur affected Guptill’s run-out allowing India a foot into the door, which in the next few overs, they would break down.

Jadeja got Latham out LBW, missing a sweep, and next over, nailed a direct hit from point to run Jimmy Neesham out. With Colin de Grandhomme departing to a reckless shot and Chahal completing an easy return catch of Mark Chapman, red-hot India were all over India. And all this while, Taylor was stranded at the non-striker’s end.

Chahal picked up his third wicket – Tim Southee – before debutant Kyle Jamieson offered Taylor the resistance New Zealand needed. After completing his half-century, Taylor brought out his leg-side heaves, and lifted New Zealand over 250, thumping three sixes combined off Thakur and Saini. Despite missing out on the penultimate over from Saini, New Zealand took 14 off Bumrah in the final over with Jamieson launching the No.1 ODI bowler over his head.