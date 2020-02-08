In search of a series-levelling win, India rang in a couple of changes after Virat Kohli decided to bowl against New Zealand in the second ODI at Eden Park in Auckland. The big change was India’s decision to rest Mohammed Shami, last year’s highest ODI wicket-taker, given the Test series isn’t far away.

The other change in the Playing XI is legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal replacing fellow wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav. Chahal last played an ODI against West Indies in August last year and after Kuldeep went for 84 for two wickets in Hamilton, it gives Kohli room to experiment in the spin department.

“We will bowl first. Pretty hard wicket, the new-ball might do a bit, smaller ground, short straight boundaries and it’s difficult to defend,” Kohli said. “We Need to bowl well, put the pressure on their batsmen and take some early wickets. Need to bring the intensity we had in the T20Is into the 50-over game.”

New Zealand handed ODI debut to Kyle Jamieson, the country’s tallest bowler standing at six feet, eight inches. Born in Auckland, Jamieson rose to fame picked up 6 for 7 at Eden Park, the best figures by a New Zealand bowler and the fourth-best overall in T20 cricket, during last season’s Super Smash for Canterbury.

“Would have bowled as well, looks like a good surface and we need to put the runs on the board. The record chase in Hamilton was good for us, need to do well with the bat here, build partnerships and gets the runs on the board. Mark Chapman replaces Mitchell Santner, who has had a bad back and Kyle Jamieson makes his ODI debut. He’s had to wait for his opportunity and deserved this call-up.” skipper Tom Latham said.

Teams

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w/c), Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Hamish Bennett

India (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah