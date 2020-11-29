Shreyas Iyer came up with the goods just when India needed them at Sydney during the ongoing second ODI. Australia opener David Warner was looking all set to slam a century when Iyer hit the bullseye to run him out. The incident happened in the 26th over when Steve Smith chipped Ravindra Jadeja’s slower ball over his head and called for two.

Warner responded, but fell short of his ground as collected the ball and scored a direct hit from long-off. Warner put in a full-length dive but that was not enough to save him.

Here is the video:

Spot on 🎯 A brilliant direct hit from Shreyas Iyer and David Warner is run out! A big wicket for India 💥 📝 #AUSvIND scorecard 👉 https://t.co/h5IaKNPjkbpic.twitter.com/u3prXgKJGS ICC (@ICC) November 29, 2020

Warner’s scored an important 83 off 77 balls. His knock was laced with seven fours and three sixes.

Earlier in the day, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first on a batting surface. Warner and Aaron Finch got the hosts off to a start they hoped for as the duo stitched a 142-run stand. Finch fell for 60 off 69 balls. Mohammad Shami dismissed Finch as the Australian opener looked to flick him on the leg side only to get an outside edge which lobbed up in the air and Indian captain Virat Kohli took an easy catch.

At the time of filing the copy, Australia is still in command at 197 for two in 31 overs. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are in the middle.

Playing 11:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal