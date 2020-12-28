Ajinkya Rahane won hearts for his comforting gesture towards Ravindra Jadeja after a terrible mix-up on day three saw the end of his brilliant knock at MCG on Monday. Rahane walked up to Jadeja – who made a bad call for a single – and patted him on the back and signaled him to continue the battle after he was runout.

Jadeja – who was one shy of a fifty – looked to push Nathan Lyon towards the offside and scamper for a single. There was no run, but Rahane trusted his partner and responded only to find himself short of his ground after the third umpire had a close look at the replay that showed the Indian captain did not have his bat across the line.

After his dismissal for 112 due to a freakish call, Rahane did not show any signs of frustration and that is being wowed by the fans.

“Again @ajinkyarahane88 showing leadership begins with actions, his response to his fate was true of a genuine team man!” Moody wrote on Twitter.

“Fabulous gesture by @ajinkyarahane88, patting @imjadeja despite getting run-out, more like go on jaddu, carry on what you’ve been doing well so far. What a selfless guy,” a Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, India has been bundled out for 326. With a lead of 131, India is in the driver’s seat and would feel like they have a foot in the door.

At the time of filing the copy, Australia had lost Joe Burns and are 31 for one with Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade in the middle.