Ajinkya Rahane won hearts for his comforting gesture towards Ravindra Jadeja after a terrible mix-up on day three saw the end of his brilliant knock at MCG on Monday. Rahane walked up to Jadeja - who made a bad call for a single - and patted him on the back and signaled him to continue the battle after he was runout. <p></p> <p></p>Jadeja - who was one shy of a fifty - looked to push Nathan Lyon towards the offside and scamper for a single. There was no run, but Rahane trusted his partner and responded only to find himself short of his ground after the third umpire had a close look at the replay that showed the Indian captain did not have his bat across the line. <p></p> <p></p>After his dismissal for 112 due to a freakish call, Rahane did not show any signs of frustration and that is being wowed by the fans. <p></p> <p></p>"Again @ajinkyarahane88 showing leadership begins with actions, his response to his fate was true of a genuine team man!" Moody wrote on Twitter. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Again <a href="https://twitter.com/ajinkyarahane88?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ajinkyarahane88</a> showing leadership begins with actions, his response to his fate was true of a genuine team man! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a></p> <p></p> Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/TomMoodyCricket/status/1343351640867291136?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 28, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>"Fabulous gesture by @ajinkyarahane88, patting @imjadeja despite getting run-out, more like go on jaddu, carry on what you've been doing well so far. What a selfless guy," a Twitter user wrote. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Fabulous gesture by <a href="https://twitter.com/ajinkyarahane88?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ajinkyarahane88</a>, patting <a href="https://twitter.com/imjadeja?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imjadeja</a> despite getting run-out, more like go on jaddu, carry on what you've been doing well so far. What a selfless guy.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/85tKz2BFbd">pic.twitter.com/85tKz2BFbd</a></p> <p></p> Ram Kumar Sharma (@RamKuma12364395) <a href="https://twitter.com/RamKuma12364395/status/1343352102030995456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 28, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, India has been bundled out for 326. With a lead of 131, India is in the driver's seat and would feel like they have a foot in the door. <p></p> <p></p>At the time of filing the copy, Australia had lost Joe Burns and are 31 for one with Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade in the middle.