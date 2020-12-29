Burying the ghosts of Adelaide disaster, India made a fabulous comeback in Melbourne for a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Australia in the second Test and draw level at 1-1 in the four-match series. India chased down the small target of 70 runs in quick time with debutant Shubman Gill (35*) and captain Ajinkya Rahane (27*) seeing them home.

Resuming on their overnight total of 136/6, Australia lower order, led by allrounder Cameron Green (45) managed to touch the 200-run mark before being bowled out. However, the overall lead was just 69 with Mohammed Siraj finishing with 3/37 while Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin taking two wickets apiece.

India were jolted by twin blows with opener Mayank Agarwal (4) and Cheteshwar Pujara (3) departing inside five overs. Australia must have been left regretting what could have been had they put up a better show with the bat.

However, the pair of Gill and Rahane, who hit a century in the first innings, ensured there was no drama.

The debutant Gill struck seven fours during his innings while Rahane fittingly hit the winning run.

India dominated the Test thoroughly, from the first day itself and while the final scoreline suggests a facile win, the backdrop of this performance makes it a memorable one. They were skittled for 36 in the second innings of the first Test – the lowest total in their history and were to be without their captain Virat Kohli for the remainder of the tour.

Mohammed Shami was injured during that Test which also ended his tour prematurely. Add to it the fact that Rohit Sharma wasn’t available for the first two Tests either and Ishant was already ruled out of the tour due to fitness issues.

With their back against the wall, India gave debuts to to Gill and Siraj who sparkled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, the star of the show was Rahane who dazzled with an excellent 112 in the first innings and also impressed with his field placements and bowling changes.

India will only aim to carry this momentum into the third Test which is scheduled to get underway from January 7 next year.

Brief Scores: India 326 and 70/2 (Shubman Gill 35*, Ajinkya Rahane 27*; Mitchell Starc 1/20) beat Australia 195 and 200 (Cameron Green 45; Mohammed Siraj 3/37) by 8 wickets