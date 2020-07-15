2nd Test England vs West Indies 2020 Live Streaming, Old Trafford, Manchester: Probable XI, When And Where to Watch Online, Latest Cricket Matches, Timings in India

Eng vs WI 2020 Live Streaming

After a historic win over hosts England in the first Test at the iconic Lord’s, the Jason Holder-led West Indies would like to carry that momentum into the second Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. With the Test starting on Thursday, the big plus for the hosts would be the return of regular skipper Joe Root – who will add depth to their batting lineup. Premier pacer Stuart Broad, who was benched at Lord’s, something that drew a lot of criticism, could be back in the squad at Manchester.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH ENG vs WI

The match will be live on Sony Sports Networks from 3.30 pm (IST) and SonyLIV will stream the match live in its platform.

Probable XI

England: Joe Root (captain), Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jose Buttler, Dom Bess/Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad (Mark Wood), James Anderson.

West Indies: Jason Holder (Captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarah Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

FULL SQUADS

West Indies: John Campbell, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (captain), Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Nkrumah Bonner, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes (captain), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

