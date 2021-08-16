London: Mohammed Siraj once again produced a coming-of-age performance as he returned with figures of 4 for 32 in the second innings that helped India bundle out England for 120 with eight overs left in the final session of the second Test match at Lord’s. Jasprit Bumrah gave him able support by picking up three wickets, none important than that of Ollie Robinson who, along with Jos Buttler looked set to save the Test for England. The entire bowling unit for India came to the party with Ishant Sharma (2 for 13) and Mohammed Shami (1 for 13) playing their part as well with the visitors wrapping up things just in the nick of time in the final session to give India a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series, beating England by 151 runs at Lord’s.

India started the day with Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma at the crease but the crucial first half-an-hour went England’s way as Robinson sent Pant packing for 22. Ishant soon followed Pant to the dressing room with the visitors looking down the barrel with a lead of only 181 runs. But Bumrah and Shami had other ideas as they showed a lot of grit and determination and stitched together a 91-run ninth-wicket stand that helped India set a target of 272 in 60 overs for England. The visitors declared the innings on 298 for 8 with Ajinkya Rahane (61) top-scoring for India. There were handy contributions from Cheteshwar Pujara (45) and Rohit Sharma (21) and Virat Kohli (20) but the star of that Indian batting in the second innings was Shami (56*) and Bumrah (34*) that had put the visitors on the ascendency with only two results possible, a win for India or a draw.

Bumrah started off from where he left with the bat by picking up the first wicket of the second innings and Shami struck from the other end to remove both the English openers for a duck. Ishant took care of Haseeb Hameed (9) and Bumrah got rid of the dangerous England captain Joe Root (33) who has been a thorn in the flesh for the Indians in this series. Jonny Bairstow (2) was adjudged leg-before off Ishant just at the stroke of tea leaving India to pick up six wickets in the final session.

Root top-scored for England with no real contribution coming from the rest of the batting for the hosts. England lost six wickets in the final session, largely due to some excellent bowling from India mixed with some insipid batting that succumbed under pressure.

The action now moves to Headingly, Leeds where the third Test match between India and England will be played starting from September 25.

Brief Scores:

IND 364 (KL Rahul 129; Anderson 5-62) & 298/8d (Rahane 61; Wood 3-51) ENG 391 (Root 180*; Siraj 4-94) & 120 (Root 33; Siraj 4-32)

India beat England by 151 runs.

Man of the Match: KL Rahul