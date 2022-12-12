3 players who can open for India with KL Rahul in 1st Test against Bangladesh

New Delhi: The first Test of the two match series between India and Bangladesh will start on December 14 in Chattogram. The two games are must win for India if they want to keep them alive in race for World Test Championship final. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is ruled out of first Test due to thumb injury. In his place KL Rahul has been announced as India captain for first Test. But apart from his captaincy, India will miss Rohit as an opener as well. Here’s a look at three players who can open alongside Rahul for India in the first Test:

Shubman Gill: In the absence of Rohit, Shubman is likely to open for India with KL Rahul. The 23-year-old has opened in the past as well. He partnered Rohit at the top when India played it’s last Test against England at Edgbaston in July this year. In that game Rohit was out due to positive COVID test

Cheteshwar Pujara: Senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara is a designated No. 3 batter for India. But on seven occasions in the past, ye has opened for India as well. As an opening batter he has scored 395 runs at an average of 98.75.

Abhimanyu Easwaran: The Bengal cricketer was India A captain that won the series in Bangladesh last week. He scored centuries in the first innings of both the games which is way he was called up for the Test match. He’s a proven red ball player and has made a big name for himself in domestic cricket while playing for his state team. It will be interesting to see how he performs if he gets a chance to make his debut.