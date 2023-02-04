3 Records Virat Kohli Can Break During The Upcoming India-Australia Test Series

India will face Australia in a four-match test series, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 starting from February 9. The first Test will be take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad will host the next three games.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli can storm back into form in Test cricket this year as he did in T20Is and ODIs. Kohli has always performed well against Australia and he is expected to continue the same form.

Virat Kohli has played 20 Tests against Australia till date in which he has scored 1682 runs at an average of 48.05. He has scored seven centuries and five fifties against Aussies till date. And if he score five more centuries in upcoming eight innings, he will break Sachin Tendulkar's record of 11 centuries against Australia in Test matches. In 39 Tests, Sachin scored 11 centuries and 16 fifties against Oz.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has scored 15921 runs in 200 matches which makes him the top run scorer for India in Test cricket. Followed by Sachin, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag also in the list of top run scorers. Meanwhile Virat Kohli has scored 8119 runs in in 104 matches. If he manages to score 364 runs in the upcoming series, he will break Sehwag's record (8503 runs) and become the fifth leading run getter for India in red-ball format of the game.

Virat Kohli has scored a total of 24936 runs in 490 matches till date in international cricket. If the manage to score 64 more runs in the upcoming four matches, he will become the sixth batter in cricket history to score 25000+ runs in international cricket. Sachin sits at the No. 1 position with 34357 runs in 664 matches and is followed by Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka, Ricky Ponting (Australia), Mahela Jayawardena (SL) and Jacques Kallis (South Africa)