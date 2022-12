34 Years Later Arjun Tendulkar Perfectly Emulates Father Sachin Tendulkar With Debut Ranji Ton, Sends Twit

New Delhi: Twitterati exploded on Wednesday as Sachin tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar smashed maiden century on his Ranji debut against Rajasthan. Left-arm pacer Arjun shifted from Mumbai to Goa’s Ranji team in order to get more opportunities to play and come into national reckoning. He has only played seven List A matches and nine T20s for Mumbai and Goa.

Here is how twitterati reacted on Arjun Tendulkar’s maiden ODI debut century:

Arjun Tendulkar is following the footsteps of legend Sachin Tendulkar. ????#RanjiTroph2022 | @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/qb2kKSZNdR Sachin Tendulkar Big Fanclub (Jenil Patel) (@srt_big_fanclub) December 14, 2022

Arjun Tendulkar scored a century on his ranji trophy debut! ??#Cricket #SachinTendulkar kracKINGS (@kracKings) December 14, 2022

1988 December – Sachin Tendulkar scored his hundred on Ranji debut. 2022 December – Arjun Tendulkar scored his hundred on Ranji debut. Irfan shaikh. (@cricket_irfan7) December 14, 2022

noone gets anything before their time.hopefully #ArjunTendulkar time is coming.he can be an allrounder india needs. kusal singh basnyat (@KusKusal) December 14, 2022

Like father like son. Arjun Tendulkar emulates his illustrious father by scoring a hundred on first class debut. #ArjunTendulkar Debasis Sen (@debasissen) December 14, 2022

Arjun Tendulkar makes his First Class debut today. FC debuts for :- Sachin – for Mumbai vs Gujarat on 10th Dec 1988 Arjun – for Goa vs Rajasthan on 12th Dec 2022#RanjiTrophy Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) December 13, 2022

Sachin Tendulkar’s debut century one of many in his illustrious career that spanned over 24 overs. Arjun would like to believe that this is the beginning of yet another Tendulkar era.