#36AllOut trended even a day after India’s horror show in Adelaide in the Pink-ball Test. The Virat Kohli-led side registered the lowest-ever total in the history of Tests for India. It was a shambolic show as none of the batsmen managed to get into double-figures, thanks to Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins running riot in the first session of Day 3 at Adelaide.

Even after managing a lead in the first innings, India went on to lose the Test by eight wickets after setting Australia a paltry target of 90 to win.

The side faced a heavy backlash following the surrender at Adelaide.

It seems like the number ’36’ is still haunting fans as #36AllOut trended on Sunday, which should have been Day four of the Test.

LOWEST TOTALS IN TEST HISTORY

Team Opposition Score Year New Zealand England 26 1955 South Africa England 30 1896 South Africa England 30 1924 South Africa England 35 1899 South Africa Australia 36 1932 Australia England 36 1902 India Australia 36 2020 Ireland England 38 2019 New Zealand Australia 42 1946 Australia England 42 1888

In a shocking first session of Test cricket in recent memory, the Indian cricket team suffered a collapse of epic proportions against Australia as they finished their innings for a mere 36/9 their lowest ever in the format’s history. Australia pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins sliced through the much-celebrated India batting line-up with the innings lasting just 21.2 overs at the Adelaide Oval and the hosts taking control of the proceedings.

India skipper Virat Kohli has not been in the best of touches as he finished 2020 without a century – a first since making his debut in 2008.