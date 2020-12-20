#36AllOut trended even a day after India's horror show in Adelaide in the Pink-ball Test. The Virat Kohli-led side registered the lowest-ever total in the history of Tests for India. It was a shambolic show as none of the batsmen managed to get into double-figures, thanks to Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins running riot in the first session of Day 3 at Adelaide. <p></p> <p></p>Even after managing a lead in the first innings, India went on to lose the Test by eight wickets after setting Australia a paltry target of 90 to win. <p></p> <p></p>The side faced a heavy backlash following the surrender at Adelaide. <p></p> <p></p>It seems like the number '36' is still haunting fans as #36AllOut trended on Sunday, which should have been Day four of the Test. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4278964" align="aligncenter" width="213"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4278964" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/36-All-Out.jpg" alt="36 All Out, Lowest Total Ever, 36 runs all out, Allout for 36, India's Lowest Test Total, Lowest Score by India, India's lowest Test Score, India vs Australia, Cricket News, Adelaide Horror Show, IND vs AUS, AUS vs IND, India Tour of Australia, Pink-Ball Test, Australia Beat India, India vs Australia schedule, India vs Australia 2020 Tests, " width="213" height="364" /> #36AllOut (Image: Twitter)[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/36AllOut?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#36AllOut</a> <p></p>Now no one talk about RCB 39 all out</p> <p></p>Virat Kohli be like: <a href="https://t.co/iGxBBYK0Wc">pic.twitter.com/iGxBBYK0Wc</a> <p></p> <p></p> Iram Habib (@its_iramHabib) <a href="https://twitter.com/its_iramHabib/status/1340523606132936704?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 20, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Indian team should buy this bat.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndianCricketTeam?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndianCricketTeam</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvAUS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvAUS</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/36AllOut?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#36AllOut</a> <a href="https://t.co/9BRaouvilT">pic.twitter.com/9BRaouvilT</a>#36AllOut</p> <p></p> ||Aditya|| (@AdityaU66025228) <a href="https://twitter.com/AdityaU66025228/status/1340524898398085122?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 20, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><h2>LOWEST TOTALS IN TEST HISTORY</h2> <p></p><table> <p></p><tbody> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="161">Team</td> <p></p><td width="165">Opposition</td> <p></p><td width="154">Score</td> <p></p><td width="143">Year</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="161">New Zealand</td> <p></p><td width="165">England</td> <p></p><td width="154">26</td> <p></p><td width="143">1955</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="161">South Africa</td> <p></p><td width="165">England</td> <p></p><td width="154">30</td> <p></p><td width="143">1896</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="161">South Africa</td> <p></p><td width="165">England</td> <p></p><td width="154">30</td> <p></p><td width="143">1924</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="161">South Africa</td> <p></p><td width="165">England</td> <p></p><td width="154">35</td> <p></p><td width="143">1899</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="161">South Africa</td> <p></p><td width="165">Australia</td> <p></p><td width="154">36</td> <p></p><td width="143">1932</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="161">Australia</td> <p></p><td width="165">England</td> <p></p><td width="154">36</td> <p></p><td width="143">1902</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="161">India</td> <p></p><td width="165">Australia</td> <p></p><td width="154">36</td> <p></p><td width="143">2020</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="161">Ireland</td> <p></p><td width="165">England</td> <p></p><td width="154">38</td> <p></p><td width="143">2019</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="161">New Zealand</td> <p></p><td width="165">Australia</td> <p></p><td width="154">42</td> <p></p><td width="143">1946</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="161">Australia</td> <p></p><td width="165">England</td> <p></p><td width="154">42</td> <p></p><td width="143">1888</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p></tbody> <p></p></table> <p></p>In a shocking first session of Test cricket in recent memory, the Indian cricket team suffered a collapse of epic proportions against Australia as they finished their innings for a mere 36/9 their lowest ever in the format's history. Australia pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins sliced through the much-celebrated India batting line-up with the innings lasting just 21.2 overs at the Adelaide Oval and the hosts taking control of the proceedings. <p></p> <p></p>India skipper Virat Kohli has not been in the best of touches as he finished 2020 without a century - a first since making his debut in 2008.