#36AllOut trended even a day after India’s horror show in Adelaide in the Pink-ball Test. The Virat Kohli-led side registered the lowest-ever total in the history of Tests for India. It was a shambolic show as none of the batsmen managed to get into double-figures, thanks to Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins running riot in the first session of Day 3 at Adelaide.

Even after managing a lead in the first innings, India went on to lose the Test by eight wickets after setting Australia a paltry target of 90 to win.

The side faced a heavy backlash following the surrender at Adelaide.

It seems like the number ’36’ is still haunting fans as #36AllOut trended on Sunday, which should have been Day four of the Test.

36 All Out, Lowest Total Ever, 36 runs all out, Allout for 36, India's Lowest Test Total, Lowest Score by India, India's lowest Test Score, India vs Australia, Cricket News, Adelaide Horror Show, IND vs AUS, AUS vs IND, India Tour of Australia, Pink-Ball Test, Australia Beat India, India vs Australia schedule, India vs Australia 2020 Tests,
#36AllOut (Image: Twitter)

Here is how fans reacted:

LOWEST TOTALS IN TEST HISTORY

Team Opposition Score Year
New Zealand England 26 1955
South Africa England 30 1896
South Africa England 30 1924
South Africa England 35 1899
South Africa Australia 36 1932
Australia England 36 1902
India Australia 36 2020
Ireland England 38 2019
New Zealand Australia 42 1946
Australia England 42 1888

In a shocking first session of Test cricket in recent memory, the Indian cricket team suffered a collapse of epic proportions against Australia as they finished their innings for a mere 36/9 their lowest ever in the format’s history. Australia pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins sliced through the much-celebrated India batting line-up with the innings lasting just 21.2 overs at the Adelaide Oval and the hosts taking control of the proceedings.

India skipper Virat Kohli has not been in the best of touches as he finished 2020 without a century – a first since making his debut in 2008.