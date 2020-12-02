After a splendid show with the bat, Ravindra Jadeja showed his value on the field as he took a breathtaking catch to remove Cameron Green in the third and final ODI at Canberra on Wednesday. In the 31st over of the match, Green opted to sweep Kuldeep Yadav but he did not get it right in the middle of the bat. Jadeja took the catch in the deep to end Green’s debut. Green had got off to a start but was dismissed for 21 off 27 balls.

Here is the catch:

It was an important wicket and came at the right time.