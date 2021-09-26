Mackay (Australia): Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia’s century partnership led India to a narrow two-wicket win over Australia Women on Sunday. Chasing a formidable target of 265, Shafali and Yashika scored half-centuries to laid the platform for the visitors as India won the match with three balls to spare. With the victory, India also ended Australia’s 26-match winning streak in ODIs.

Shafali played a disciplined knock of 56 runs from 91 balls to give a solid start alongside in-form Smriti Mandhana who failed to score big on the occasion and was dismissed for 22. Yastika joined Shafali after the southpaw’s departure and shared a 101-run partnership for the second wicket.

Yastika slammed 64 runs in 69 balls as her inning was laced with nine boundaries.

Australia’s Annabel Sutherland dismantled visitors middle-order to brought the hosts back in the game but Deepti Sharma (31) and Sneh Rana (30) valuable innings stabilize the chase for India.

Earlier, Indian bowlers again let Australia off the hook as the home team recovered from a wobble to post a competitive 264 for nine.

Struggling at 87 for four in the 25th over, the hosts recovered through a 98-run stand between Ashleigh Gardner (67) and last-match centurion Beth Mooney (52).

Tahlia McGrath chipped in with a brisk 47 off 32 balls.

For India, medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar finished with figures of 3/46, while seasoned seamer Jhulan Goswami picked up three wickets giving away 37 runs.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss at the Harrup Park, Australia were off to a sedate start with the returning Rachael Haynes (13) and Alyssa Healy (35) putting on 41 runs for the first wicket in 8.1 overs.

Jhulan Goswami scripted history after she dismissed Australia skipper Meg Lanning for a duck to claim her 600th Test wicket. After a close defeat in the 2nd ODI, Goswami brought her A-Game on the table in the third match to claim two wickets in an over by dismissing Rachael Haynes and Lanning to hurt Australia early.