<b>Mackay (Australia): </b>Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia's century partnership led India to a narrow two-wicket win over Australia Women on Sunday. Chasing a formidable target of 265, Shafali and Yashika scored half-centuries to laid the platform for the visitors as India won the match with three balls to spare. With the victory, India also ended Australia's 26-match winning streak in ODIs. <p></p> <p></p>Shafali played a disciplined knock of 56 runs from 91 balls to give a solid start alongside in-form Smriti Mandhana who failed to score big on the occasion and was dismissed for 22. Yastika joined Shafali after the southpaw's departure and shared a 101-run partnership for the second wicket. <p></p> <p></p>Yastika slammed 64 runs in 69 balls as her inning was laced with nine boundaries. <p></p> <p></p>Australia's Annabel Sutherland dismantled visitors middle-order to brought the hosts back in the game but Deepti Sharma (31) and Sneh Rana (30) valuable innings stabilize the chase for India. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Indian bowlers again let Australia off the hook as the home team recovered from a wobble to post a competitive 264 for nine. <p></p> <p></p>Struggling at 87 for four in the 25th over, the hosts recovered through a 98-run stand between Ashleigh Gardner (67) and last-match centurion Beth Mooney (52). <p></p> <p></p>Tahlia McGrath chipped in with a brisk 47 off 32 balls. <p></p> <p></p>For India, medium pacer Pooja Vastrakar finished with figures of 3/46, while seasoned seamer Jhulan Goswami picked up three wickets giving away 37 runs. <p></p> <p></p>Opting to bat first after winning the toss at the Harrup Park, Australia were off to a sedate start with the returning Rachael Haynes (13) and Alyssa Healy (35) putting on 41 runs for the first wicket in 8.1 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Jhulan Goswami scripted history after she dismissed Australia skipper Meg Lanning for a duck to claim her 600th Test wicket. After a close defeat in the 2nd ODI, Goswami brought her A-Game on the table in the third match to claim two wickets in an over by dismissing Rachael Haynes and Lanning to hurt Australia early.