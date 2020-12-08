3rd T20I IND vs AUS: How Virat Kohli-led Team India’s Shoddy Fielding Cost Them at SCG

Australian bowlers held their nerves to come up trumps against the genius of Virat Kohli, stalling an Indian clean-sweep with a 12-run victory in the third and final T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday. While India won the shortest format 2-1, it was overall an even result for the two teams which won three white-ball games each. India’s loss on Tuesday in the third T20I ended their 10-match winning streak in the T20 format. India captain Virat Kohli got as many as four reprieves and cashed in well enough to smash his way to 85 off 61 balls but India could only reach as far as 174/7 in their pursuit of 187 in 20 overs. If you think, Australia’s fielding was ordinary in the final T20I, you probably need to watch the highlights reel of first innings where Indian fielders made a hash of several chances.

Opting to bowl after winning the toss, Kohli and Co. dropped several catches which helped the home team to put up a formidable total of 186/5 on the scoreboard in Sydney. ‘Catches win you matches’ – a popular cricketing jargon was once again proved right as the men in blue spilled as many as three chances and showcased some sloppy ground fielding.

In the third and final T20I at SCG, Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Chahar dropped the explosive Glenn Maxwell who went on to score 54 for his team. Maxwell led a perfectly charmed life during his 36-ball knock. Apart from him, former captain, Steve Smith got one reprieve as well, as a stumping chance went abegging.

Slamming Kohli’s men for their poor fielding efforts, former England captain Michael Vaughan called India’s fielding atrocious. “India’s fielding is atrocious It’s my standard #OnOn #AUSvIND,” Vaughan tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Indian captain scored his third half-century of the tour and played a solid hand of 85 but it was not enough to take his team over the line at ASCG. Player of the match Mitchell Swepson was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts with his figures of 3/23.

India may have won the T20I series 2-1, but the team’s batting line-up was a flop except for Hardik Pandya. Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson – could not make much of an impact in any match. Player of the series Hardik Pandya and T Natarajan were the only positives for Kohli’s Team India.