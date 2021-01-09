Team India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara heaped huge praise on Australia paceman Pat Cummins and called him the No. 1 Test bowler. Pujara also termed the delivery that got him out as one of the best balls of the series. Pujara was dismissed by Cummins after playing a gritty knock of 50 runs in 176 balls. The ICC no. 1 ranked Test bowler claimed Pujara's wicket for the fourth time in the series. <p></p> <p></p>Pujara feels even if he was batting on a double hundred it will be tough for him to survive that ball. <p></p> <p></p>"The ball which I got was one of the best balls of this series. I felt I couldn't have done anything better, even if I was batting on 100 or double hundred, I don't think I could have survived that ball which kicked from back of the length. I had to play that ball. There was extra bounce. So it was just one ball which was really good and unfortunately, I couldn't get away from that. You have to accept it," said Pujara while speaking to the media after the match. <p></p> <p></p>Pujara further lavished praise on the Australia pacer and said Cummins is proving again and again why he is no. 1 Test bowler in the world. <p></p> <p></p>"Cummins is the No. 1 Test bowler. He is proving that again and again. He is coming hard even on this track, where there is not much help He has a better idea of this wicket, sometimes he has bowled unplayable deliveries like the one that got me today. That delivery could have got any other batter." <p></p> <p></p>Pujara shared a crucial 53-run partnership with Rishabh Pant for the fifth wicket and he claims that the southpaw's dismissal was turned around the things in Australia's favour. <p></p> <p></p>"I thought losing Rishabh Pant was the moment that turned it around. We were in a comfortable position till then. We were 180-odd for four and doing well. Things turned around when Rishabh got out and then I got out. Our aim was to get close to 330-340. Yes, we missed out somewhere there. Losing Ajinkya Rahane earlier in the first session was a big blow but we recovered from there and there was a good partnership with Rishabh," added Pujara. <p></p> <p></p>The talisman further said he was more comfortable when Pant was in the middle and they built a strong partnership. <p></p> <p></p>"I don't think losing Pant affected me but yes, when he was around I was more comfortable and we were building a partnership. I can't say that because Rishabh got hit and got out, I lost my concentration. I had all my concentration. It was a good ball." <p></p> <p></p>Pujara, who was hurt on his right hand in the lead-up to the third Test during a nets session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 2, said the blow is still hurting but not as much as to affect his batting. <p></p> <p></p>"I don't think it is putting any trouble in my batting. It is not easy. I wouldn't say that it is completely normal but this was expected. If there is a bit of pain, I can still manage it to play this game, because it is an important game. I couldn't have missed out."