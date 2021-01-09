Team India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara heaped huge praise on Australia paceman Pat Cummins and called him the No. 1 Test bowler. Pujara also termed the delivery that got him out as one of the best balls of the series. Pujara was dismissed by Cummins after playing a gritty knock of 50 runs in 176 balls. The ICC no. 1 ranked Test bowler claimed Pujara’s wicket for the fourth time in the series.

Pujara feels even if he was batting on a double hundred it will be tough for him to survive that ball.

“The ball which I got was one of the best balls of this series. I felt I couldn’t have done anything better, even if I was batting on 100 or double hundred, I don’t think I could have survived that ball which kicked from back of the length. I had to play that ball. There was extra bounce. So it was just one ball which was really good and unfortunately, I couldn’t get away from that. You have to accept it,” said Pujara while speaking to the media after the match.

Pujara further lavished praise on the Australia pacer and said Cummins is proving again and again why he is no. 1 Test bowler in the world.

“Cummins is the No. 1 Test bowler. He is proving that again and again. He is coming hard even on this track, where there is not much help He has a better idea of this wicket, sometimes he has bowled unplayable deliveries like the one that got me today. That delivery could have got any other batter.”

Pujara shared a crucial 53-run partnership with Rishabh Pant for the fifth wicket and he claims that the southpaw’s dismissal was turned around the things in Australia’s favour.

“I thought losing Rishabh Pant was the moment that turned it around. We were in a comfortable position till then. We were 180-odd for four and doing well. Things turned around when Rishabh got out and then I got out. Our aim was to get close to 330-340. Yes, we missed out somewhere there. Losing Ajinkya Rahane earlier in the first session was a big blow but we recovered from there and there was a good partnership with Rishabh,” added Pujara.

The talisman further said he was more comfortable when Pant was in the middle and they built a strong partnership.

“I don’t think losing Pant affected me but yes, when he was around I was more comfortable and we were building a partnership. I can’t say that because Rishabh got hit and got out, I lost my concentration. I had all my concentration. It was a good ball.”

Pujara, who was hurt on his right hand in the lead-up to the third Test during a nets session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 2, said the blow is still hurting but not as much as to affect his batting.

“I don’t think it is putting any trouble in my batting. It is not easy. I wouldn’t say that it is completely normal but this was expected. If there is a bit of pain, I can still manage it to play this game, because it is an important game. I couldn’t have missed out.”