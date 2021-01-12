India staved off immense pressure from Australian bowlers on the fifth and final day of the third Test in Sydney as the contest ended in a memorable draw. Naturally, a tense Indian dressing room was all smiles as the two unbeaten batsmen Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari made their way inside.

BCCI shared a video on their Twitter handle on Monday sharing the moment when Ashwin and Vihari were greeted by head coach Ravi Shastri, captain Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant among others.

Moments to cherish for a long time 👏👏 Visuals from inside the dressing room as #TeamIndia pull off a remarkable draw at the SCG 🏟️ Exclusive interview coming up shortly on https://t.co/uKFHYdKZLG. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/7dE0OcWqBb BCCI (@BCCI) January 11, 2021

The final result may have been a draw but the manner in which India secured it was nothing short of a win in spirit. They were playing catch up from the moment Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and opted to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground where the pitch was more conducive for batting.

However, India, led by their bowlers made a decent comeback despite century from Steve Smith (131) and 91 from Marnus Labuschagne to keep them to 338. In reply, the tourists started well thanks to their openers but then suffered a collapse to be bowled out for 244 handing their opponents a sizeable lead.

Australia then set India a massive 407 to win the Test.

Again, India opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill led a bright start adding 71 runs between them. On the final day, Rahane fell in the second over of the morning session leaving India in a tricky spot.

Pant then launched a counterattack after walking in to bat at no. 5 with the scorecard reading 102/3. He smashed 97 off 118 and at one stage the chances of an Indian win looked a real possibility.

With Pujara (77 off 205), Pant added 148 runs before the partnership was broken giving Australia another opening.

But Ashwin (39* off 128) and Vihari (23* off 161) stitched an unbroken stand of 62 runs to take India to 334/5 before the two teams shook hands for a draw.