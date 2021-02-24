Gautam Gambhir reckons Umesh Yadav will not find a place in India’s Playing XI for the third Test, a day-night contest, against England that gets underway from Wednesday in Ahmedabad. Umesh was added to the India squad recently after successfully clearing a fitness test, replacing Shardul Thakur who was released for Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign.

Gambhir, a former India Test opener, predicts that the hosts will prefer continuing with Mohammed Siraj who has been impressive in his brief international career even in conditions that had nothing to offer for fast bowlers. Siraj made his Test debut last December during the Australia tour and has taken 14 wickets so far at an average of 28.21.

“I don’t see Umesh Yadav in the playing XI,” Gambhir said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected. “If India has to play with three seamers, then it has to be Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Siraj looks very impressive, the way he bowled in Australia, even the way he bowled in the second Test match. It was nothing for the fast bowlers, but the way he was getting the ball to move, and the kind of speeds he was clocking, was very impressive. So, these three seamers, according to me, will play the Pink-Ball Test match.”

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra feels that England pace trio of James Anderson, Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad will pose quite a challenge during the pink-ball Test. “Yes, all three fast bowlers. One, according to me, the most skilful bowler going around right now Jofra Archer. These three guys, plus you have Chris Woakes, Olly Stone was looking good, then you have guys like Mark Wood who is back. So, there’s no shortage of pace battery, when it comes to the England team,” Nehra said.

However Nehra, who took 235 wickets across formats during his international career, says a lot will depend on the pitch that has been prepared for the contest. He predicts that England pacer will make an impact even if there’s something on offer.

“…the main question is, yes, the Pink Ball swings also under lights – what kind of a wicket there will be? If the wicket is useful for fast bowling or the wicket is conducive for fast bowling, then these guys can do big damage, but that only time will tell. The kind of talent they have, if there’s anything in the wicket, they will be really good. Even if there’s not too much help from the wicket, we have seen what James Anderson can do (in the first Test),” Nehra said.

He continued, “Stuart Broad can bowl really long spells and trouble the batsman. He didn’t have that good a Test match, the first one which he played, but overall, there’s no shortage of talent, firepower when it comes to fast bowling. So, India should be careful, even on a wicket which might not be useful or helpful for fast bowling.”