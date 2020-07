A very good day of Test cricket. After winning the toss and opting to bowl, West Indies started off well getting rid of last Test’s centurion in the very first over. Burns though played well for his 57 but the Windies kept on chipping wickets. They had the upper hand in the first two sessions and had England at 122/4. But the pair who so far had struggled with the bat decided to find form at the right time for their side as the pair of Pope and Buttler steadied the ship and ensured that there were no more damage on Day 1. The pair have added an unbeaten 136-run stand with Pope on 91 and Buttler on 56. This has ensured that it is England who are in the driver’s seat at the end of Day 1.