India skipper Ajinkya Rahane was clean bowled by Pat Cummins on day three of the ongoing third Test at the SCG on Saturday. After seeing off the first 45 minutes, Rahane looked to cut a short ball from Cummins, which came back in sharply and cramped him for room. Unfortunately, Rahane got a thickish inside edge which went on to rattle the stumps.

The world No 1 bowler proved his worth once again as he gets Australia the important breakthrough.

Here is how Rahane was bowled:

There was a planned build-up to the wicket. The Australians bowled a tight line and length and kept going for wickets with a close-in field. The building of the pressure was finally rewarded as the hosts dismissed the in-form Rahane. Rahane scored 22 off 70 balls. His knock was laced with a single four and a six.

Earlier on Day 2, the bowlers rose up to the task once again getting India back in the match by bowling out Australia for 338 on Day 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show as he picked up four crucial wickets and effected a stunning runout.

The hosts started the day well as Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne ensured Australia did not lose a wicket in the first hour of play. While Labuschagne fell nine runs shy of what would have been a memorable ton, Smith was back to doing what he does best – that is slam hundreds. Smith (131 off 226 balls) brought up his 27th Test hundred after having failed at Adelaide and Melbourne.

At the time of filing the copy, India was trailing by 206 runs with seven wickets in hand. Cheteshwar Pujara (27*) was well-set in the middle, while Hanuma Vihari (1*) is fairly new to the crease.